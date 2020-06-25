Shivangi Joshi is NOT quitting Mohsin Khan co starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai anytime soon

There have been reports about Shivangi Joshi quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, however, as it turns out, it is not true at all and she is very much a part of the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai featuring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles has been one of the longest running shows on Indian television and it has managed to create a separate fan base of its own. Even after all these years, the show continues to do well on the TRPs and while everything is on a halt right now, it looks like fans have been missing the show and well, it also looks like they will be witnessing new episodes of the shows real soon.

Now, reports about how the makers are planning to rope in a new lead for the show and how Shivangi might be bidding goodbye soon have been doing the rounds on the internet. However, as it turns out, these are mere rumours and are completely untrue as we have confirmed with the sources that she is very much a part of the show and post the shoot resumes, a lot is in store for the fans. Both Shivangi and Mohsin have had their set of achievements and feats during their run on the show, thereby making their characters of Kartik and Naira aka Kaira a celebration of love and so much more.

Meanwhile, the shoots were supposed to resume earlier this week and shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Rishta and a few others were all set to go on floors. However, there were some issues regarding the rules laid down by the associations and hence, the producer association was trying to come to a consensus with CINTAA and FWICE.

