Shivangi Joshi opens up on being sensitive: ‘It hurts when your relationship or friendship doesn’t work out’

Popular television actress Shivangi Joshi is presently seen in the daily soap Balika Vadhu and she is getting lots of appreciation for the portrayal of her character. She came to the limelight with her role of Naira in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She recently opened up in an interview with HT about her longing for her previous show. She shared that she is very emotional and it's difficult for her to move on from her previous role.

The actress shared she has still not moved on from her previous character, Naira. “I don’t want to move on, it is close to my heart and always be.” She also shared that she is still in touch with the cast members of her previous show, and they are like her family.

Talking about her relation with Mohsin Khan, she said, “It’s good and it has always been good.”

Shivangi also shared about moving on, when asked if it is difficult for her to move on from relationships generally. She said, “It depends.” She added, “I’m a sensitive person and over-emotional. (So) It’s difficult. It hurts when your relationship or friendship doesn’t work out.” She shares an anecdote of how terrible she felt when she broke her “favorite vase” at her place. “It is difficult (for me) to move on,” she says.

She added that being emotional is fine but she gets overly emotional and starts crying. It troubles her often, hence she wants to stay just a little emotional.



