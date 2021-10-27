Shivangi Joshi pens emotional note as she quits Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: It was my life
Shivangi started the note by stating that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the people on the sets have created a place in her heart for life. She further wrote, “It wasn’t just a show, it was my life, my home. I have cried here, laughed here, giggled on silly jokes, danced randomly, played with kids, had food with everyone, gave silly expressions when I was supposed to give a serious look, got scolded by my director, got an applause from whole team when I gave a good shot, the list could be endless…”. She further added that when she was leaving the sets for the last time, it felt like a ‘bidaai scene’ as everybody was bidding her good bye and crying.
Shivangi further goes on to thank her director Rajan Shahi for the opportunity, her unit, and her co-star Mohsin Khan who essayed the character of Kartik, and has quit the show as well. In the end she thanked all fans for showering her characters Naira and Sirat, along with Mohsin and her on-screen pair known as ‘Kaira’ with love.
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan were playing the leads of the show for more than five years. After their exit, two other actors - Simran Khanna and Shilpa Raizada left the show. The show will be witnessing a generation leap soon. It will revolve around the lives of Kartik and Naira/Sirat’s children, Aarohi, Aakshu, and Kairav, the roles of which will be played by Karishma Sawant, Pranali Rathod, and Harshad Chopda respectively.
