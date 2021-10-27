Shivangi Joshi pens emotional note as she quits Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: It was my life

Actress Shivangi Joshi recently ended her 5 and a half years long journey with the popular television show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. On October 25th, Shivangi wrapped up her shoot and bid adieu to the show where she portrayed the roles of Naira and Sirat. This is definitely an emotional and difficult moment for Shivangi and the actress expressed the same in a heartfelt note she posted on her social media, a few moments back. Taking to her Instagram space, Shivangi shared a long note and articulated her emotions. She said that it was not only a show, but her life, and her home, where she laughed, danced, laughed, and cried.

Shivangi started the note by stating that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the people on the sets have created a place in her heart for life. She further wrote, “It wasn’t just a show, it was my life, my home. I have cried here, laughed here, giggled on silly jokes, danced randomly, played with kids, had food with everyone, gave silly expressions when I was supposed to give a serious look, got scolded by my director, got an applause from whole team when I gave a good shot, the list could be endless…”. She further added that when she was leaving the sets for the last time, it felt like a ‘bidaai scene’ as everybody was bidding her good bye and crying.

Shivangi further goes on to thank her director Rajan Shahi for the opportunity, her unit, and her co-star Mohsin Khan who essayed the character of Kartik, and has quit the show as well. In the end she thanked all fans for showering her characters Naira and Sirat, along with Mohsin and her on-screen pair known as ‘Kaira’ with love.