Shivangi Joshi recalls fond memories from her Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya days with Shagun Pandey; Take a look

Shivangi Joshi took down her memory lane as she shared a still from one of her episodes from the Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya with Shagun Pandey. Here's what the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress had to say.

Shivangi Joshi needs no introduction at all. She is one of the most loved actresses in the Telly world right now. While most of us know her as Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, her journey in the world of acting has been long enough. She made her TV debut with Nisha in Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi back in 2013. However, she established herself as an actress with Begusarai opposite Vishal Aditya Singh. Later, she went on to do some small yet enticing roles in episodic TV series like Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, before becoming a star with YRKKH.

Wondering why are we talking about Shivangi's journey and her stint in the TV series suddenly? Well, the actress recently took to her Instagram to share a still from one of her episodes from Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya with co-star Shagun Pandey. Yes, the beautiful actress reminisced her good old days while shooting PTKK, and recalled her memories from the team. Sharing the picture, Shivangi wrote, 'Yeh unn dinno ki baat hai,' followed by a happy emoji. She appeared in the seventh season of the show and the 11 episodes. Well, the still was first shared by Shagun, which was re-posted by Shivangi. It looks like the two actors are missing their 'good old days' and enjoying their walk down the memory lane.

Take a look at Shivangi's throwback post here:

On the show, she played the role of a simple girl named Jyothi, who is unhappy with her life in the village. She wants to go back to the city, where she belonged before her father’s untimely death. Over time, she meets Suraj, with whom she forms a strong bond with.

ALSO READ: Shivangi Joshi's 'Then and Now' picture proves the star is as cute as she was in her childhood; Take a look

Meanwhile, Shivangi is enjoying her time with her family in Dehradun amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. She has been exploring her creative side and indulging in a lot of activities during the quarantine period. On May 18, the beautiful actress celebrated her birthday with her loved ones in the confines of her home and was showered with blessings from all over. Her friends, fans YRKKH team and her family, made sure to make her feel extra special on her birthday this year.

Talking about, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, both Shivangi and Moshin's fans are missing them onscreen and are yearning to see Kaira spread their magic again with new episodes. The duo recently completed 4 years on the show as well. Yes, they celebrated '4 years of Kaira' on YRKKH, and Moshin shared a never-seen-before video of their fun-loving BTS banter with fans on social media. Well, with shootings likely to resume from next month, it seems like a lot of surprises await for YRKKH and Kaira fans. It also means that Shivangi will be back to Mumbai soon, and enjoy her time on the show's sets, with proper precautions, of course.

What are your thoughts on the same? What do you think about Shivangi and Shagun's PTKK days? Do you miss Naira and Kartik's onscreen bond? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When little Nyra did NOT want to leave Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Naira aka Shivangi Joshi

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×