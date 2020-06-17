Shivangi Joshi remembers Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor & Sushant Singh Rajput with a heartfelt PIC of late actors

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi aka Naira recently took to her social media handle to pay a heartwarming tribute to Bollywood's three gems and late actors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput. Take a look.

The past few months have been extremely heavy and disheartening for the entertainment industry. Bollywood lost three talented actors, Irrfan Khan, , and Sushant Singh Rajput. The year 2020 has been a tragic time for the world due to the Coronavirus outbreak, but it has been more difficult for the showbiz world who have lost some gems. While everyone was still trying to overcome Irrfan and Rishi Ji's demise, young actor Sushant took his heavenly abode on June 14 (2020) as he reportedly committed suicide.

The 34-year-old actor's demise and drastic step of suicide have sent shockwaves around, and people are still trying to understand why did Sushant do what he did. While police investigation and probe regarding Sushant's untimely demise is on, everyone is mourning the loss of the 'rising star.' Social media is flooded with condolence messages and tributes to the late actor. Bollywood, TV and the sports fraternity is grieving over the loss along with the fans. And now, Shivangi Joshi has paid her tribute and remembered all the talent that Bollywood lost this year.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress took to her Instagram handle to share a heartwarming collage picture of late Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Irrfan Khan. The picture indicates that the three late actors are at peace in heaven. Shivangi was at a loss of words to express her grief over this irreparable loss and did not write any caption. However, she posted the picture with a 'heartbroken' emoji, which says it all. She also shared another picture of the Pavitra Rishta actor to mourn his loss.

Take a look at Shivangi's heartfelt tribute here:

Irrfan Khan lost his battle to colon infection on April 29 at the age of 53. Just a day later on April 30, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last after battling cancer for 2 years.

