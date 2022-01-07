Shivangi Joshi reminisces about last day on YRKKH with emotional video, wishes fans ‘Happy Kaira Day’

Reminiscing about the immense love showered by the audience on ‘Kaira’ aka Naira and Kartik in the much-loved TV serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, Shivangi Joshi has posted an emotional throwback video on her Instagram. The on-screen chemistry between Mohsin Khan (Kartik) and Naira (Shivangi) has been an inspiration to many fans. And they have been marking their love for Kaira by commemorating every year on January 6. Even after the end of their characters’ story, the actors didn’t miss out on a special day.

By resharing an adorable video on his Instagram Story, Mohsin wished his fans ‘Kaira Diwas Mubarak.’ Getting all emotional about ‘Kaira’ and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi posted a series of throwback pictures and wished ‘Happy Kaira Day’ to fans. Recalling memories of the past, the actress shared some snaps from her last day as Naira on the sets of the popular TV show. With this, she also posted a video that she had shot on the last day. The video features an emotional Shivangi thanking fans for loving her as Naira.

In the video, Shivangi shared, “Today is my last day as Naira and I am so emotional. Thank you so much guys for loving me as Naira.” Rajan Shahi, the producer of Yeh Rishta, too took the opportunity to celebrate Kaira, via a special post on his Instagram Story. He wrote, “Happy Kaira day 6th Jan 20.. Kal aaj aur Kal”.

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the track of Naira and Kartik ended when the show took a long leap. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant have joined in as the leads of the show now.

As for Shivangi, she now features as the lead ‘Anandi’ in Balika Vadhu 2, Mohsin Khan is occupied with his music video and other projects.

