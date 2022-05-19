Shivangi Joshi reveals her favouite part of childhood birthday celebrations and her plans of the day

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi rang on her birthday on 18th May. The actress has created a huge name for herself in the telly industry with her role of Naira in the long-running daily soap. The actress has also worked Balika Vadhu, though it was a small period of time. The actress recently opened up with Etimes about her birthday celebrations and also recalls her childhood celebrations.

Talking about her birthday plans she shared, "I am very excited about my birthday and I’ll be celebrating it after two years. My entire family is here and my young nephew will also be here, so I am very excited about it. I'll be meeting a few of my friends who I’ve not met for the longest time because of our busy schedules. I am looking forward to that. I am turning a year younger and I am quite excited.”

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress also recalled the fondest memories from her childhood birthday parties, she said, "Yes, I’ve had some amazing birthdays as a kid. Where we would wait for relatives and decorate the house with ribbons and balloons. We would blow the balloons ourselves and by the end would be tired. I love balloons and love bursting them so I would just sit and burst them after the party. I remember that I would enjoy doing it."

She also shared that she wishes to gift herself a bike this year. She said that she is planning and has to convince her mother as she is very scared if Shivangi gets a bike then she will overspeed.

Talking about her work life, Shivangi Joshi will be soon seen in the stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Also read- Shivangi Joshi gracefully pulls off a royal traditional attire in her latest photoshoot; PICS