Shivangi Joshi, Rhea, Sargun Kaur Luthra & Aditi assure fans of the safety measures taken while shooting shows

The leading ladies of popular Star Plus shows Shivangi Joshi, Rhea Sharma, Sargun Kaur Luthra and Aditi Sharma gave a glimpse of the safety measures on their sets of the shows. Take a look.
2389 reads Mumbai
After over a three-month-long long break, the Indian Television industry resumed working a few weeks ago. Shootings began in a slow, steady, and phased manner, as the makers of all daily adhered to the COVID-19 godliness as prescribed by the officials. From maintaining social distancing to sanitizing the sets to wearing masks, the situations on the sets of TV shows changed as never seen before. Now, the leading ladies of popular Star Plus show's Shivangi Joshi, Rhea Sharma, Sargun Kaur Luthra, and Aditi Sharma recently gave a glimpse of the safety measures on their sets of the shows to their fans. 

Yes, the actresses took a tour of their sets as they assured fans of the safety measures taken by the cast while shooting shows. From cleaning hands with sanitizers frequently to the makeup artists wearing PPE kits to checking blood pressure and temperature of the cast at regular intervals, the actresses showed that they are taking full care to keep Coronavirus at bay. They also shared that the medical and life insurance of everyone working on the sets has been properly done. It was also shared that the actors remove their masks only during the shot, and other times are adequately covered. Well, they reiterate that they are trying their best to adapt to the 'new normal' and be safe while giving a perfect dose of entertainment. 

Take at the video here: 

Shivangi Joshi plays Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Mohsin Khan (Kartik), while Rhea Sharma is seen as Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke alongside Shaheer Sheikh.  Aditi Sharma is seen in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka opposite Vikram Singh Chauhan, on the other hand, Sargun Kaur Luthra is known for her character in Yeh Hai Chahatein along with Abrar Qazi. Fresh episodes of these shows went on air on July 13, 2020. 

Credits :Instagram

