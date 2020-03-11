Shivangi Joshi’s vacation pictures from Uttarakhand will make you want to plan a holiday right away; See post

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Shivangi Joshi, who is currently holidaying in Uttarakhand, is giving major travel goals with pictures from her vacation. Take a look:

Shivangi Joshi, who is seen playing the role of Naira in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, enjoys a massive fan following courtesy her stint on the popular family drama. The diva is a treat for the sore eyes not only on the television screen but even her pictures on social media. And being an avid social media user, Shivangi also makes sure to surprises his fans with her beautiful pictures and keep them updated about the major happenings of her life.

Recently, the television actress was had flown to Dehradun to celebrate Holi with her mother there. Shivangi was indeed happy about taking some time off from her hectic schedule and spend time with herself. And looks like she is making the most of her vacation and is enjoying the scenic natural beauty of Uttarakhand. Shivangi shared pictures of herself from Uttarakhand vacation wherein she was soaking in the tranquillity of nature. In the picture, she looked stunning in a magenta coloured suit and pyjami which she had paired with a pair of pink sneakers.

Take a look at Shivangi Joshi’s vacation pics:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shivangi’s performance as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata has been receiving several accolades. She is seen romancing Mohsin Khan in the show and their onscreen chemistry has received a thunderous response from the audience. Besides, she also made her music video debut last month with Nikhil D’Souza’s Aadatein opposite Suraj Roy. The song also received a warm response from the fans.

