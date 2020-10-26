  1. Home
Shivangi Joshi sends birthday love to YRKKH co star Mohsin Khan; Shares PIC from Baarish success celebration

Shivangi Joshi took to her social media handle to wish Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai co-star a 'happy birthday' in the sweetest way possible. She shared a picture of the success celebrations of their first music video together. Take a look.
15264 reads Mumbai Updated: October 26, 2020 03:51 pm
Shivangi Joshi took to her social media handle to wish Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai co-star a 'happy birthday' in the sweetest way possible. She shared a picture of the success celebrations of their first music video together.

Take a look at Shivangi's sweet birthday wish for Moshin:

Credits :Shivangi Joshi's Instagram

