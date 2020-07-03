Shivangi Joshi shares adorable post for sister Sheetal Joshi on her birthday; Shares a beautiful throwback pic

Shivangi Joshi decided to make her sister’s birthday special with a special post and it was a treat for her fans.

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most talked about actresses in the telly world. Be it on screen or off screen, the diva aces the art of grabbing the eyeballs with her gorgeous looks and panache. Besides, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is also a social media queen and manages garner a lot of attention with her posts. However, her recent Instagram is making the headlines for a different reason as it was dedicated to her sister Sheetal. It’s Shivangi’s sister Sheetal’s birthday today and the bubbly actress decided to shower love on her with a special post.

The diva shared a beautiful throwback picture of herself with the birthday girl as the Joshi sisters were seen twinning in white frocks and sported a bob cut look. This isn’t all. Shivangi also shared a couple of pictures from the recent days wherein this sister duo was seen giving uber cool poses for the camera and it also spoke volumes about their equation. She also captioned the images as, “Happy birthday @sheetal_joshi_official,” followed by heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shivangi Joshi is winning hearts with her performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wherein she is seen playing the role of Naira. While the shooting of the show was stalled for a while owing to the COVID 19 outbreak in India, the team has resumed the shoot lately and are following all the safety measures. Interestingly, the YRKKH team has been shooting for the new episodes and which will be going on air soon.

