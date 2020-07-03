  1. Home
  2. tv

Shivangi Joshi shares adorable post for sister Sheetal Joshi on her birthday; Shares a beautiful throwback pic

Shivangi Joshi decided to make her sister’s birthday special with a special post and it was a treat for her fans.
2751 reads Mumbai
Shivangi Joshi shares adorable post for sister Sheetal Joshi on her birthday; Shares a beautiful throwback picShivangi Joshi shares adorable post for sister Sheetal Joshi on her birthday; Shares a beautiful throwback pic
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most talked about actresses in the telly world. Be it on screen or off screen, the diva aces the art of grabbing the eyeballs with her gorgeous looks and panache. Besides, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is also a social media queen and manages garner a lot of attention with her posts. However, her recent Instagram is making the headlines for a different reason as it was dedicated to her sister Sheetal. It’s Shivangi’s sister Sheetal’s birthday today and the bubbly actress decided to shower love on her with a special post.

The diva shared a beautiful throwback picture of herself with the birthday girl as the Joshi sisters were seen twinning in white frocks and sported a bob cut look. This isn’t all. Shivangi also shared a couple of pictures from the recent days wherein this sister duo was seen giving uber cool poses for the camera and it also spoke volumes about their equation. She also captioned the images as, “Happy birthday @sheetal_joshi_official,” followed by heart emoticons.

Take a look at Shivangi’s post for her sister:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday @sheetal_joshi_official

A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shivangi Joshi is winning hearts with her performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wherein she is seen playing the role of Naira. While the shooting of the show was stalled for a while owing to the COVID 19 outbreak in India, the team has resumed the shoot lately and are following all the safety measures. Interestingly, the YRKKH team has been shooting for the new episodes and which will be going on air soon.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement