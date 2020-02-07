Shivangi Joshi shares a cryptic post on 'love and trust' after Mohsin Khan admits he is single

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi recently shared a cryptic post on Instagram after Mohsin Khan admission of being single. Take a look.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai couple Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have been the talked about jodis of Indian Television industry. While they've redefined romance onscreen as 'Kaira', there have been many speculations of the two being romantically involved in real-life also. After almost three years of news about their 'rumoured' relationship, Moshin Khan recently came out to give some shocking statements. While earlier he had admitted of dating Shivangi, he has denied any such news now. Yes, contrary to his previous claims, Mohsin in a Mohsin in a recent interview with Pinkvilla implied that the two have been 'just friends'. Yes, the actor claimed that he is 'Single.'

Though Shivangi had neither publicly admitted or denied her relationship, her recent posts have kept us thinking. The actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share some cryptic posts about 'love and trust' where she hints about 'losing things' and it has left us all confused. Well, all this coming after Mohsin's admission of being single has raised many questions. While one of the quotes shared by her, talks about missing happiness, the other kne talks about 'better days to come.'

Take a look at the cryptic posts here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shivangi has been winning hearts with her role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress has been associated with the show for 4 years. She made her television debut in 2013 with Zee TV's Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. What are your thoughts on Shivangi's posts? Do you think it has a connection with Mohsin Khan's relationship status? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: YRKKH’s Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi REVEAL the secret to their amazing onscreen chemistry

Credits :Instagram

Read More