Shivangi Joshi shares her happiness on receiving a birthday surprise from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi, who celebrated her birthday yesterday, got a sweet surprise from her YRKKH family. Here's what it is.

Shivangi Joshi, better known as Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai celebrated her birthday yesterday (May 18, 2020). Unlike all the past years, this birthday was Shivangi was different. Owing to the lockdown, the actress could not party hard with her friends, but she had a gala time with her family in Dehradun. Her family and loved ones left no stones unturned to make her feel extra special on her 'quarantine' birthday. The beautiful actress friends and fans showered her with loads of wishes and love on social media.

A bunch of Shivangi's friends including Pankhuri Awasthy, Lata Sabharwal, Ashnoor Kaur, and Kaveri Priyam, shared an adorable video of them performing for her on a peppy track, which left the birthday girl awestruck. However, if you're thinking that her YRKKH team missed out on doing something special for her, then you're absolutely wrong. Well, Shivangi's YRKKH family had a sweet and special surprise for her that left the diva utterly overwhelmed. Wondering what it is? Well, the entire cast and crew of the show connected with Shivangi on her group call to send their wishes and make her feel loved, even while they're far from her. Yes you read that right!

Sharing her happiness about receiving this pleasant surprise from the whole team, an ecstatic Shivangi said, 'I was surprised when I got a call from the entire team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Rajan sir initiated the call and the writers, directors, creative team, cameramen, everyone joined the con call. It was amazing to talk to everyone. I loved every bit of the call.'

However, the cutest and the most fun-loving part was when Shivangi kept an adorable demand in front of them. Talking about it she said, 'They asked me what they could do for me and I told them to sing a song for me. They all sang the song of Yeh Rishta which is quite popular. It was an amazing feeling.' Cute isn't it?

For the unversed, it was a double celebration for the Star Plus show's team yesterday, as Shivangi aka Naira and Mohsin Khan aka Kartik completed four years on the show. Yes, it was Kaira's 4 year anniversary, and everyone including fans celebrated it with full zeal. What are your thoughts on Shivangi's sweet birthday surprise by her YRKKH family? Let us know in the comment section below.

