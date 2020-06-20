Shivangi Joshi shares a hilarious dialogue video making Ashnoor Kaur and other friends go 'Hahaha'

Shivangi Joshi's latest video is as fun as it can get and it isn't just us who cannot stop laughing because why not! Check out the video here.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi always makes sure to keep her fans updated with her day to day activities and in between her throwback posts and other photos and videos, she also makes some funny ones that we just can't seem to get enough of. And today happens to be one of those days as she shared a video where she is mouthing a dialogue or joke about ghosts and how the hanuman chalisa might not work on it.

While the video is as hilarious as it gets, the actress also had her friends drop in loads of comments on her photos but none of them could stop laughing and rightly so. While some simply wrote hahaha, like Ashnoor Kaur, some went on to write what they think about the video. Her co-stars and friends sure seem to get her sense of humour and in fact, enjoy it just as much as the fans do.

Check out Shivangi Joshi's video here:

ALSO READ: Shivangi Joshi on chemistry with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan: It has been magical since the start

Meanwhile, we have reported how both Rajan Shahi shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will be resuming shoot soon and that sure is an overwhelming piece of news for the fans. However, actor Ritvik Arora did express his discomfort about shooting amid the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×