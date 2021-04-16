Shivangi Joshi shares a THROWBACK pic of herself on grandfather’s birth anniversary: Happy birthday in heaven

Shivangi Joshi took the social media by a storm after she shared adorable pics of herself with her grandfather.

It has been around a year when Shivangi Joshi lost her grandfather. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was quite close to her grandfather and it was a massive loss for her. And while she continues to miss him every day of her life, the young actress took to her Instagram story and remembered her ‘dadu’ once again on his birth anniversary. Shivangi shared a series of her photographs with her grandfather as she remembered him on the special. In fact, she also shared an adorable throwback picture from her childhood days.

In the pic, Shivangi was seen sporting a boy cut and looked cute in her white t-shirt and denims as she posed with her grandfather. In another pic, which was a selfie, she penned a heartwarming note for him and wrote, “We miss you every day since left away, but missing you even more today since it is your special day. Though you are not here, we want to wish you a very happy birthday dadu. May the angels sing to you in the most joyous way. Happy birthday in heaven” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Shivangi Joshi’s post for her grandfather:

Meanwhile, the actress is currently winning hearts with her ongoing stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which also stars Mohsin Khan in the lead. Besides, the popular family drama witnessed a new entry in the show as Karan Kundrra had joined the cast and his chemistry with Shivangi is being loved by everyone.

