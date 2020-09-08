  1. Home
  2. tv

Shivangi Joshi showers birthday love on her 'baby' and BFF Reem Shaikh with adorable THROWBACK pictures

Tujhse Hai Raabta's Kalyani aka Reem Shaikh is celebrating her birthday today, and BFF Shivangi Joshi took to her social media handle to send her best wishes with some adorable throwback photos. Shivangi also expressed her love for Reem. Take a look.
13295 reads Mumbai
Shivangi Joshi showers birthday love on her 'baby' and BFF Reem Shaikh with adorable THROWBACK picturesShivangi Joshi showers birthday love on her 'baby' and BFF Reem Shaikh with adorable THROWBACK pictures
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Reem Shaikh has been mesmerizing fans as Kalyani Malhar Rane in Tujhse Hai Raabta for over two years now. Fans are going gaga over the young girl's acting prowess and performance. However, today is a special day for her, as she has turned a year older. Yes, it is Reem Shaikh's 'Happy Wala Birthday' today (September 8, 2020), and her fans cannot keep calm. Reem has been receiving good wishes, blessings, and love from all over. Though celebrations are not the same owing to the pandemic, her loved ones are leaving no stone unturned to make it 'extra special' for Reem. 

Just a few moments ago, Shivangi Joshi took to her social media handle to pour her love on bestie Reem and shower her with immense love. Shivangi shared some adorable throwback pictures with the birthday girl, wherein the two were seen having a gala time in each other's company. She shared two pictures with Reem, wherein they are flashing their infectious smiles as they warmly express one another, proving that they have a strong bond. With these cute pictures, Shivangi also wrote a heartwarming birthday note for Reem and expressed the love she has for her. Calling Reem her 'baby', Shivangi wrote, 'Happy birthday baby. Love you to the moon and back.' 

Take a look at Shivangi's love-filled birthday posts for Reem here: 

To note, in a chat with Pinvkvilla, Reem had credited Shivangi Joshi for shouldering Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at a young age. Lauding Shivangi Reem said that she has been taking it forward gracefully for over 3 years now and is doing a great job with it. 'At a very young age, she handled such a big show,' expressed Reem. 

Here's wishing Reem Shaikh a very Happy Birthday! Shine on Girl! 

ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani and Reem Shaikh share adorable photos; Are they hinting at their FIRST project?

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more
Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at the most emotional posts shared by the late actor’s sisters

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement