Shivangi Joshi showers birthday love on her 'baby' and BFF Reem Shaikh with adorable THROWBACK pictures

Tujhse Hai Raabta's Kalyani aka Reem Shaikh is celebrating her birthday today, and BFF Shivangi Joshi took to her social media handle to send her best wishes with some adorable throwback photos. Shivangi also expressed her love for Reem. Take a look.

Reem Shaikh has been mesmerizing fans as Kalyani Malhar Rane in Tujhse Hai Raabta for over two years now. Fans are going gaga over the young girl's acting prowess and performance. However, today is a special day for her, as she has turned a year older. Yes, it is Reem Shaikh's 'Happy Wala Birthday' today (September 8, 2020), and her fans cannot keep calm. Reem has been receiving good wishes, blessings, and love from all over. Though celebrations are not the same owing to the pandemic, her loved ones are leaving no stone unturned to make it 'extra special' for Reem.

Just a few moments ago, Shivangi Joshi took to her social media handle to pour her love on bestie Reem and shower her with immense love. Shivangi shared some adorable throwback pictures with the birthday girl, wherein the two were seen having a gala time in each other's company. She shared two pictures with Reem, wherein they are flashing their infectious smiles as they warmly express one another, proving that they have a strong bond. With these cute pictures, Shivangi also wrote a heartwarming birthday note for Reem and expressed the love she has for her. Calling Reem her 'baby', Shivangi wrote, 'Happy birthday baby. Love you to the moon and back.'

Take a look at Shivangi's love-filled birthday posts for Reem here:

To note, in a chat with Pinvkvilla, Reem had credited Shivangi Joshi for shouldering Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at a young age. Lauding Shivangi Reem said that she has been taking it forward gracefully for over 3 years now and is doing a great job with it. 'At a very young age, she handled such a big show,' expressed Reem.

Here's wishing Reem Shaikh a very Happy Birthday! Shine on Girl!

