Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya and Shashank Vyas video calling during quarantine is pure BFF goals

Here's how Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi is meeting her best friends Shraddha Arya, Shashank Vyas and Adhvik Mahajan amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Take a look.

Coronavirus has hit the world drastically. While we put our best efforts, it is getting severe with each passing day. While it has affected health and economy, our social life is also impacted. Whether you're an introvert or extrovert, you're doomed by the 21-day lockdown announced by PM Narendra Modi across the country. While we're trying our best to be safe and self-isolate ourselves, there's no denying to the fact that staying indoors all day is boring. What one misses the most is spending time with friends and gossip with them.

But, what if we told you gossiping with friends is still possible? Well, all thanks to modern technology, you can connect with anyone, anytime and from anywhere. Well, this is what most of our beloved actors are doing, connecting through social media. Joining the bandwagon recently was Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi, who was seen video calling her best friends to kill boredom during the quarantine. Yes, Shivangi connected to Shraddha Arya, Shashank Vyas, and Adhvik Mahajan over a conference video call to share some special moments with them.

Sharddha shared screenshots of their fun-loving video call, where all of them were seen dressed in their casuals and relaxing on their couch. They sure seem to have a gala time even on-call, as they laughed and made cute expressions to pass each other's time. The picture was even captioned as, 'How we meet nowadays.' Well, we must say, this is the best way to keep up the social balance and follow the rules. Also, if friends don't help each other in times of distress who will? They're surely sending BFF goals to everyone out there and setting an example to support one another during the Coronavirus crisis.

Take a look at their Quarantine fun here:

For the unversed, shootings of TV serials and Bollywood films have been stopped until further notice. So, new episodes of your favorite shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kundali Bhagya will not air anymore, but you still enjoy old ones. What are your thoughts about using technology in this best possible way? Are you also video calling your BFF while in self-isolation? Let us know in the comment section below.

