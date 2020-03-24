Shivangi Joshi urges fans to stay safe during Coronavirus outbreak in the most adorable way; WATCH

As Shivangi Joshi is enjoying quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak, she shares an adorable video for her fans with a special message.

As the novel coronavirus outbreak has been rapidly engulfing the country, our celebrities have taken the moral responsibilities about raising awareness among fans. Not only Bollywood celebrities but the stars from the television industry have also been doing their bit in this crisis situation and have been urging their fans to stay indoors along with maintaining, hygiene and sanitization. Joining them was Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi who has shared an adorable message for her fans on social media amid the COVID 19 outbreak.

The diva, who has been practising self quarantine these days, have been making the most of her break and is enjoying her time with the family. Recently, Shivangi shared an adorable video wherein she was seen sending a message with her nephew. In the video, the bubbly star was seen saying “Stay safe everyone” while her cute nephew was repeating her words adorably. Shivangi was looking uber cute in her red night dress which had white cat prints on it. She also wore a baby pink coloured hairband. On the other hand, her nephew looked like a munchkin in his blue coloured nightdress.

Take a look at Shivangi Joshi’s cute video with her nephew:

Talking about the work front, Shivangi is currently seen playing the lead role of Naira in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Mohsin Khan. The intense family drama has been entertaining the audience for several years and people are in awe of her onscreen chemistry with Mohsin in the show.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More