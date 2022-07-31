Shivangi Joshi wishes 'Happy Friendship Day' to Jannat Zubair & shares a cute video with her; Watch

Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair are one of the most talented and renowned actresses in the telly world. Both the divas have a long successful history in the industry and have a huge following owing to their exceptional acting skills. Shivangi and Jannat were recently shooting for their first-ever reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 in Cape Town. During this, Shivangi and Jannat formed a really good friendship and were called 'Seeta-Geeta' by everyone on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Shivangi Joshi's video with Jannat Zubair

On the occasion of Friendship Day, Shivangi Joshi shared a cute clip with Jannat Zubair giving us a glimpse of the fun time they spent in Cape Town. In this video, we get to see how the two actresses had a gala time with each other while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Sharing this, Shivangi captioned, "Happy friendship day to you all. Sending love and best wishes to you on this friendship day. Love you all..#seetaGeeta #friendshipreels". This video is surely a treat for Shivangi and Jannat's fans and the two also shell out major friendship goals.

Earlier, in a chat with India Forums, Shivangi Joshi had opened up about her bond with Jannat Zubair and said that there was a time that the two would not talk to each other due to unknown reasons. Later, the two actresses realised that there were some misunderstandings which they cleared out. Shivangi reveals that after talking to her she realized that Jannat is a very sweet girl and they have now become very good friends.

Shivangi and Jannat's career:

Shivangi was a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for almost 6 years. However, her journey with the show ended on October 25, 2021, and later she was featured in Balika Vadhu 2. This show ended its TV version but later returned with a spin-off titled Balika Vadhu - Anandi Ka Naya Safar on Voot. On the other hand, Jannat Zubair became a household name with the television show, Phulwa, and Tu Aashiqui. Apart from this, she even did several music videos with popular actors.

Shivangi and Jannat in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:

Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is Shivangi and Jannat's first reality show. Shivangi fearlessly squared up to all the challenges and rose under tremendous pressure. She has performed a plethora of stunts such as shock stunts, underwater stunts, and stunts with hyenas and creepy crawlies. Speaking about her elimination stunt, despite feeling unwell, she completed the elimination stunt but lost to Pratik just by a second which led to the end of her journey.

On the other hand, Jannat is seen giving a tough fight in every stunt and is being praised for fearlessly performing the tasks.

