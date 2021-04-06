Shivangi Joshi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai reveals she practiced boxing 3 to 4 hours daily for her role

Shivangi Joshi shared her routine for the preparation of her role of Sirat in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also shared details about her diet.

Shivangi Joshi is among the most popular and highly loved actresses in the television industry. She has been playing the role of Naira on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In a new plot of the show, there has been an entry of a new character named Sirat. She is a look-alike of Naira, but when it comes to her nature, she is poles apart from Naira. As per the show, Sirat is a budding boxer and working hard to reach professional levels.

In an exclusive talk with Etimes TV, the actress talked about her preparation for the role. Shivangi Joshi takes care of her fitness but learning boxing was a completely new experience for her. She told that practicing any form of sport is very essential as it helps us to stay mentally and physically fit. She said that earlier she was into yoga as she did not get enough time for a workout. But since she started doing boxing, she feels it has helped her a lot and she feels energetic all day. Initially, for the preparation of the role, she practiced boxing 3-4 hours daily, but now she practices thrice a week. She added that it has made her alert, fitter and has got toned muscles also.

Regarding her changes in diet for the role, the actress replied that she is a complete foodie and loves to gorge on chaat, donuts, pani puri, spicy noodles and more. But now, she has started eating more mindfully and has increased her protein intake. She said that she has lowered her intake of carbs. She also enjoys her cheat days to the fullest.

