Shivangi Joshi's elegant pink or Erica Fernandes' stunning red, which lehenga is your pick?

Telly town ladies Shivangi Joshi and Erica Fernandes both know how to keep it stylish and so, it left us wondering which look did you like better when they donned fancy lehengas. Check them out.

Erica Fernandes and Shivangi Joshi both have some of the finest wardrobe collections and while we can never get enough of the leading ladies, their traditional outfits always leave us gushing over them. Right from lehengas to the ever so elegant sarees, we just cannot get enough of it. And as it turns out, they have the finest collection of Indian clothes not just on-screen, but also otherwise, often giving out major inspiration to draw from.

And so, we happened to come across their photos of lehengas and we were wondering which one is going to be a majority pick. Erica Fernandes' red lehenga has this fine touch of glitter and that makes it all the more dreamy, Shivangi's pink one is more about prints and keeping it classy with minimalist add ons. Both of them have their own plus point, and while we are always confused which one to pick on, we thought you could point it out.

Which one is your favourite? Erica Fernandes' red or Shivangi Joshi's pink?

Meanwhile, Erica and Shivangi are both doing great on the professional front as their shows, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai, respectively, have been doing well with the audiences. However, everything is on a halt right now, and so, we've all been simply watching re-runs and old episodes of these shows, and fans are surely looking forward for things to get back to normal and the shoots to resume once this is all over.

