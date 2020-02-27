Shivangi Joshi's first solo performance on 'Aadatein' proves she can dance like a pro; WATCH

Shivangi Joshi turns on her dancing shoes for her first solo performance on Aadatein and it is unmissable. Take a look.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi surely knows how to impress everyone with her skills. The pretty face has already swooned many with her amazing acting chops. But now, the actress is all set to leave you awe-struck with her dancing talent. Shivangi recently took to her Instagram handle, where she's seen putting on her dancing shoes and grooving to her first music track 'Aadatien.' Yes, Shivangi has finally marked her first solo performance, and it is spellbinding.

With a blue play-suit, tied up hair and comfy shoes, the actress was all pumped up for boasting her skills. It is often said, 'Anybody can dance,' and Shivangi proved that she can ace the dancing game like no other. With her nearly perfect steps, grace, confidence, and awe-inspiring expressions, Shivangi proved that she can dance like a pro. Also, her chemistry with her choreographer was on point. We've seen Shivangi dance before also, but this was just beyond words. By the look and feel of it, it can be said that she did not groove to the tunes with her heart. She was engrossed it putting up an effortless, smooth and appealing watch. It would be wrong to say that she only made the song more beautiful with those magnetizing moves.

Take a look at the video here:

Well, the song has already tugged many hearts, and with Shivangi adding her 'dance tadka' to it, it will only shine brighter now. What are your thoughts on it? Did you enjoy Shivangi's performance? Do you want to see her dance more and entertain us more? Let us know in the comment section below.

