Shivangi Joshi's first song 'Aadatein' showcases old school romance with a soul stirring story; WATCH

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi's first song, 'Aadatein' has finally released and it will take you on a romantically emotional trip. Read on.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi has taken a new venture and stepped into the world of music. Yes, Shivangi's most-awaited song 'Aadatein' has finally dropped by and is already making a fans crazy. Aadatein celebrates love and bonding. It is a soft romantic ballad that is sung by Nikhil D'Souza and composed by Gaurav Dagaonkar. The beautiful lyrics are penned down by Anurag Bhomia. The perfectly depicts the nuances and beauty of old-school romance, with Shivangi Joshi and Suraj Roy giving their best performances.

It reflects the emotions of an introvert falling in love and experiencing changes thereafter. Whether you've ever fallen in love or not, 'Aadatein' will penetrate right through you heart. It expresses the feeling of falling in love, realizing the beauty of togetherness and experiencing the freshness of hope. It is often said, 'Love has no boundaries' and this song aptly proves the point. In a world full of fake outer beauty, it shows that only inner beauty matters. And if someone loves you, 'He/She will love you for all your goods and bads, strengthens and weakness and all your perfections and imperfections.' While the lyrics will make you humm, the story will send chills down your spine. Even, if you're thick skinned, you'll definitely shed tears as the song ends, we bet that!

Shivangi looks like a breath of fresh air throughout the video. Her innocence and charm adds to the already beautiful plot. She will make you smile and cry with her amazing acting chops! Well, we must say, Shivangi will make you fall in love with her more after this! Not to miss, Sujay's oh-so-cute expressions and dimpled smile has us swooned too. Well, their chemistry is also appealing and makes the song smoother.

Aadatein is the perfect ode to Valentine's Day as it reprises the lost old-school romance. It proves, 'Love is love and it is above all.' Well this song isn't something you should miss as it has the power to take you on a romantically emotional trip. A big hug and thumbs up to Shivangi for 'Aadatein'. Let us know how did you find the song in the comment section below.

Take a look at the song here:

Credits :YouTube

