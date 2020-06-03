Shivangi Joshi's former on screen father Rajesh Kareer shares a heartbreaking video; Pleads for financial help

Rajesh Kareer, who played the role of Shivangi Joshi's on screen father in Begusarai, is going through major financial crisis. The actor posted heartbreaking as he pleaded for monetary help amid the lockdown.

Rajesh Kareer, who is known for playing Shivangi Joshi's father in popular show Begusarai, recently posted a heartbreaking video on his social media handle. The actor revealed that he is going through a major financial crisis owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, and is finding it difficult to survive due to lack of money. He said that he was out of work for quite some time, and the COVID-19 situations have only made it worse for him. He shared a video on his Facebook handle and requested people to help him with whatever little they can.

Sharing his difficulties, Rajesh pleaded for help as he wanted to go back to his hometown in Punjab and start a small job to sustain himself. But, what was shocking, emotional and extremely heartbreaking, is that Rajesh begged to say, 'Mein jeena chahat hoon.' (I want to live). In the video message, Rajesh is heard saying, 'My name is Rajesh Kareer, and I'm an artist. I hope people recognize me. I have to say this, I can't feel embarrassed, because if I don't my life is going to be miserable. I am in dire need, my condition is not good at all and I need help desperately. I have been living in Mumbai for the past 15 to 16 years with my family. However, for a long time, I have been out of work. But, the past two-three months have been extremely difficult as shootings have been stalled, and there's no source of income.'

He continued, 'It is a humble request to you all to please help me in this situation. Please come forward and help me with whatever little you can, Rs 200, 300. If each one of you will help me with even a small amount, it will be of great help. I'm not aware when things will be normal and when will I get work. I want to live. I want to go back to Punjab and begin a small job, please help me.'

The actor also shared his phone number and bank account details requesting people to reach out to him and help him. Begusarai, also featured Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh.

Here's a glimpse of Rajesh's emotional video:

Credits :Facebook

