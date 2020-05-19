Shivangi Joshi's grandfather passes away; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress expresses her grief

eh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi's grandfather bid adieu to the world yesterday (May 18, 2020). The actress expressed her grief and pain on social media.

Shivangi Joshi is left heartbroken and devastated. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress lost her grandfather recently. Yes, Shivangi's grandpa bid adieu to the world yesterday (May 18, 2020). She is mourning the unfortunate and sad demise of grandfather. Shivangi took to her Instagram handle to share the heartbreaking news with her fans and also penned down a long emotional note in his remembrance. Expressing her grief and pain over her grandfather's loss, Shivangi wrote, 'Unfortunate to lose my grandfather yesterday, may he smile and look upon us from the sky.'

The sudden death of Shivangi's grandfather has come as a shock. It is extremely unfortunate news, as Shivangi had to bear the loss of his dear grandpa on her birthday. The beautiful actress was known to be quite close to him. The Begusarai actress had promised to have a chat with her fans yesterday on Instagram live, but she canceled it at the last moment, citing personal reasons. She had written, 'Hi guys, due to some personal reason I will not be able to come live today. Sorry, and thank you for understanding.'

While fans were clueless until today morning as to why Shivangi suddenly dropped her candid chat with them, but now after hearing about her grandfather's demise, fans are sharing their heartfelt condolences with her. The diva's fans are standing her with her in these difficult times and are asking her to be strong.

Take a look at Shivangi's posts here:

Meanwhile, Shivangi is with her family in Dehradun amid the Coronavirus-lockdown. We share our heartfelt condolences with Shivangi, and pray that his grandpa's soul rests in peace.

