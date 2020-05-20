Shivangi Joshi's 'Happy Pictures' with Shaurya Shah from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will make you nostalgic

Shivangi Joshi smiling throwback pictures with her former on screen son Shaurya Shah aka Kairav from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will melt your heart. Take a look.

Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai is one of the most loved shows on Television. Though fans adore Shivangi Joshi aka Naira and Mohsin Khan aka Kartik's jodi the most, there's one more character that has received immense love from the audience. And it is none other than Kaira's son, Kairav. If you've been following the show ardently, you may be aware that the child actor who played Kairav before has been replaced. Yes, the role of Kairav was initially essayed by Shaurya Shah. But, he bid adieu to the show and Tanmay Rishi Shah stepped in his shoes.

However, Shaurya's chirpy and innocent nature won many hearts and he is still missed by many fans. The little boy shared a great equation with everyone on the show, but he had a special bond with Shivangi. Yes, Shivangi and Shaurya shared great chemistry and were often having a gala time in each other's company on the sets of the show. Whil we are all missing new episodes of YRKKK and Shivangi, we've got our hands on some adorable throwback pictures of Shivangi with her former onscreen son, Shaurya.

In the photos, Shivangi and Shaurya are seen all happy with each other as they play and make some memories. The two look extremely cute together and their pictures speak volumes of their bond. Well, with their innocence, it is difficult to understand who is cuter. But, whatever may be the case, these cutesy pictures will surely melt your heart and make you nostalgic.

Take a look at Shivangi and Shaurya's throwback pictures here:

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shivangi had opened up about working with kids, and if she finds it difficult or not. She shared, 'I love kids. I love to work with them. It is a fun and amazing experience. You get to learn so much new from them, I don't find it difficult. They understand things very well and know what they want to do.'

Shivangi also shares a great rapport with Tanmay now, and they are seen having fun off-screen. She says that Tanmay is her favourite from the YRKKH family, and she is his favourite. What are your thoughts on Shivangi's old photos with Shaurya? Do you want to see them spend time together after the lockdown? Let us know in the comment section below.

