Shivangi Joshi's stunning transformation from Hayat to Sirat; Take a look

Shivangi Joshi's major transformation from the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is immensely appreciable and remarkable.

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular actresses on the silver screen. She is immensely loved for her innocent and remarkable acting skills. The actress started her career at a very young age. She became very popular with the portrayal of the role of Naira in the popular and longest-running TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress started her acting career with the show's debut in 2013 with Zee TV's Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. She first became noticed with her role of Aayat Haider in Beintehaa. After that, she played the role of Poonam Thakur in the popular TV show Begusarai, opposite Vishal Aditya Singh.

In the show Beintehaa, she played the side role of the sister of the lead Aaliyah Abdullah. She was an innocent young girl and was liked for her simplicity.

Later she got her first lead show Beghusarai, in which she played the role of Poonam Thakur. Her role was very much appreciated in the show, for her simplicity and sweet looks.

Then she bagged the role of Naira in the popular TV show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress played numerous shades in the role. For the role of Naira, she had to undergo a grand transformation. She lost weight and improved her styling. The audience loved her new look and she has a huge fan following now. Presently she playing the role of a confident girl who aspires to be a boxer, for which she is training hard.

