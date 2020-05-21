Shivangi Joshi's 'Then and Now' picture proves the star is as cute as she was in her childhood; Take a look

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi looks unrecognizable in an adorable childhood picture. Take a look.

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most cutest and beautiful actresses in the tinsel vile and the reasons are known to everyone. She rules the hearts of millions of fans. With her utter beauty and brilliant acting prowess, Shivangi has made a mark in the Telly world that remains to be unparalleled. We've been missing her in the new episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as shootings have been stalled owing to the Coronavirus lockdown. However, despite her she still hogs the limelight on social media and gossip columns from time to time.

On May 18 (2020) the young actress turned a year older and celebrated her birthday. Though this birthday was different from the diva, as she was away from her friends in Dehradun, she had a gala time with her family. While she got a little older, she still remains to be as cute as she was in her childhood. Shivangi's fans love showering her with love, and we recently got our hands on a fan made collage of the actress' 'Then and Now' picture. While on one side, we could see Shivangi as little munchkin, the other photo was of her latest birthday celebration. And it both the pictures, one thing was common, her innoncence and cuteness. Yes, Shivangi looks as cute, beautiful, adorable and many more as she was in her childhood. It is just difficult to take our eyes off her, as the pictures literally send out so many emotions.

While in the childhood photo she is seen dressed in an all-black outfit with a pinch of pink, in the recent photo Shivangi is dolled up in a beautiful pink dress. The glow and shine on her face in both these pictures is sparkling, and simply cute. Well, now we know that she's been an eye-candy since her childhood, and her cutness is still very much intact.

Take a look at Shivangi's pictures here:

Meanwhile, Shivangi aka Naira and Mohsin Khan aka Kartik completed four years on YRKKH. The two celebrated '4 years of Kaira,' with their team through a call amid lockdown. What are your thoughts on Shivangi's childhood picture? Are you missing Kaira? Let us know in the comment section below.

