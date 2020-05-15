Shivangi Joshi's THROWBACK pictures with her brother and sister will give you major sibling goals; Take a look

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi's pictures with her brother and sister are too cute to miss. Check them out here.

Shivangi Joshi is warm, friendly, and loving. The actress has several friends in the Indian Television industry with whom she is often seen having a gala time. However, she has a pair of friends, who she has not chosen, but still are the closest to her heart. We're talking about Shivangi's siblings. Yes, unlike friends, siblings cannot be chosen, they are ‘Special Friends’ sent for us by God. Siblings love is one of the purest in the world, and Shivangi shares a great bond with her brother and sister.

Just like many other celebrities, the actress has always shown her love for her siblings. While we're missing her as Naira, her pictures with her loving sibling are doing the rounds on social media. And we are here to give you a glimpse of her 'sibling chemistry' with her awe-inspiring pictures. While in some photos she is seen embracing her nerdy brother Samarth Joshi, in the other she is seen posing with her beautiful sister Sheetal Joshi. In others, the trio is seen flaunting their 'Swag' together.

But what is common in all their photos, is the smile on their faces. The trio is always happy and content with each other. Just like other siblings Jodi's, the trio may have had some fights in their lifetime, but the way they stand by each other is commendable. Their happiness in each other's company speaks volumes of their bond and is giving us major sibling goals. Not to miss, just like Shivangi, Sheetal, and Samarth's sense of style is also amazing. Don't they look adorable together?

Take a look at Shivangi's cute pictures with her siblings:

Well, the 'S trio' is certainly making heads turn with their love, cuteness, innocence, and bonding. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Shivangi aka Naira and Moshin Khan aka Kartik's on-screen chemistry, now that new episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are not being aired amid lockdown? Let us know in the comment section below.

