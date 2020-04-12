Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash twinning in this BTS picture from Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 cannot be missed

Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash's selfie from Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is unmissable. Take a look.

Shivin Narang became a heartthrob of the Indian Television industry ever since he became a part of Star Plus' popular show Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera. With his cute looks, amazing acting skills, and charming personality, he won many hearts. Later, he went on to feature in Internet Wala Love as Jai Mittal, and everyone went gaga over him. Currently seen in Beyhadh 2 opposite , fans love their on-screen jodi and have also given them an adorable nickname, 'MayRa.'

The handsome actor also participated in the fear factor show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. While fans love his daredevil side, his equation with co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash is making all the headlines. Yes, the duo has found a new fan base, who are drooling over their chemistry. They are seen supporting and motivating each other on the Rohit Shetty hosted show. In fact, their bond became so strong that Teju also nominated herself once to save Shivin during one of the episodes.

Soon, their growing fondness towards each other caught everyone's attention and tongues started wagging. People started speculating about their relationship. Shivin and Tejasswi's fans cannot get enough of their cuteness and keep sharing videos and pictures of the duo. Recently, a fan page shared a BTS picture of the two from KKK 10. In this picture, both Shivin and Tejasswi are seen twinning in white and blue. Well, what grabbed eyeballs is also their 'Kala Chashma' moment. They are all smiles as they pose for a selfie, and look extremely cute together.

However, this photo shared by 'TeVin' fandom is a cropped one. Actually, it is a group picture that also has Amruta Khanvilkar, , RJ Malishka and Dharmesh Yelande in the frame. And all these KKK 10 contestants are seen showing off their swag.

Take a look at the pictures here:

While the netizens are in awe of this rumoured couple, Tejasswi in a recent interview cleared the air and clarified her relationship status. The beautiful actress dismissed the rumours of dating Shivin and asserted that they are just good friends and nothing more. In fact, she was quite surprised that how could people start making irrelevant assumptions. She said, ' Everyone including my friends have been asking me about my bond with Shivin and if we're two in a relationship. I am not dating him. He is a just good friend, that’s it. But there is nothing more to it.' Well, this might be heartbreaking for many fans, but it looks like they will still keep showering their love on the duo.

Meanwhile, Shivin's residential apartment has been sealed after a fellow resident was found Coronavirus positive. The young actor has been spending time in self-quarantine with his family. He is gorging delicious dishes prepared by his mommy dearest, chopping his father's hair, video calling friends and interacting with fans on social media. Not only this, but he is also spreading awareness about mental health and urging people to follow all safety measures to prevent COVID-19 spread.

What are your thoughts on Shivin and Tejasswi's bond? Do you like the duo? Would you want to see them share screen space in the future? Let us know in the comment section below.

