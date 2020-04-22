Shivin Narang on Beyhadh 2 ending abruptly: If we can complete the end that will do justice to it & viewers

Shivin Narang got talking about Beyhadh 2 coming to an end abruptly and here's what he has to say about it. Read on to know more.

The Coronavirus lockdown has affected the entertainment industry bringing all formats of shoots to a complete halt. However, it looks like there are other things that have to be taken into account amid everything that is happening and hence, three of Sony TV's shows have been taken off-air rather abruptly given the ongoing condition. Among the shows that have been axed are Shiving Narang and 's Beyhadh 2, Ashnoor Kaur and Saurabh Raaj Jain's Patiala Babes, and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.

All of these shows are of a different kind each and while Patiala Babes has managed to hit the right chord with the audiences, Beyhadh has become a franchise of its own and continues to receive a lot of love for the sheer plot that it talks about. Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, on the other hand, is a relatively new show and it does not have a fan following that one would have expected just yet. Shivin got talking about the decision to pull the plug on the show and had a rather different take to it.

The actor went on to reveal how the team does not have a lot of clarity on all of this just yet, however, given the ongoing condition that we are all dealing with, anything seems to be possible. He also went on to add how the show is a brand in itself and does enjoy a fan following. The actor went on to reveal how he feels that the show, since it is a finite one, is already reaching to its end and they would be able to do justice to the show as well as the viewers if they can just complete the end. He did add, however, that it is not only them but the entire world and the retire industry that has been suffering, which is why they are all okay with whatever decision comes in from the channel.

(ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang's Beyhadh 2 ends abruptly amidst lockdown; MayRa fans are sad and confused)

Meanwhile, Jennifer Winget and Shivin have gotten along very well while shooting for the show and their chemistry has been received very well by the fans. All the fans have been left rather confused and upset upon listening about the fate of the show, and it is only inevitable.

None the else, this is a time that everyone has been taking to indulge in self care, and other activities. Shivin, while talking about his quarantine plans, told us, ""During this quarantine, use this time to reinvent yourself. We all are so busy in our daily lives, so take this time to unwind, reflect on your goals, indulge in whatever makes you happy. It is our civic duty to follow social distancing and be calm and be prepared. I will spend time with my family, play board games and read a couple of books that I have bought but didn't get time to read."

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×