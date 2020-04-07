Shivin Narang explains the importance of mental health amid Coronavirus lockdown in a quirky way; Check it out

Shivin Narang goes crazy and quirky to explain the importance of Mental Health amid Coronavirus lockdown. Take a look.

Shivin Narang, who is seen opposite in Sony TV's revenge drama Beyahd 2 is going stir-crazy amid the lockdown. Just like most of us, the young actor is trying to manage things in self-isolation and kill boredom. While everyone is focusing on physical well-being, very few are talking about mental health during this distressful time. And Shivin is among those. After , Shivin has also come out to explain the importance of Mental Health amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, but with a quirky twist.

Unlike Arjun going all serious, Shivin chose a fun way to put forward a serious message. The handsome hunk recently took to his Instagram handle to share some awe-inspiring pictures. In the photos, Shivin is seen laying inside a bathtub dressed in a full suit (of course there's no water) and holding the shower next to his ears. Well, he's using the hand shower as a phone. Yes, you read that right! Shivin is trying to depict that self-isolation can make you go crazy and do super crazy things, but it is natural and to overcome it you need to confide into someone.

In the caption, he wrote, 'Hello, hello, quarantine time can drive u crazy, so pick up your phone and talk to your friends. Acha lagega (You'll feel better). Well, we so love Shivin's concept of presenting such an important and serious topic most comfortably and easily. Not forgetting to mention, he is seen yawning in one of the pictures and looks so very cute. Also, his sense of style and using this free time to spread awareness is amazing.

For those who are unaware, Shivin's residential complex has been sealed and cordoned off as a resident was tested COVID-19 positive. Sharing the details of the same, the actor recently told Mid-day that they're buying all essentials online, and the supplies are left at the main gate. He mentioned that one is allowed to enter or exit from the premises. While he is all supportive of the extreme measures taken, but he expressed his concern for the senior citizens in his apartment complex, who have to walk nearly half a kilometer to get to the main gate. Like most of us, Shivin is passing his quarantine phase making TikTok videos, binge-watching shows, video calling friends, and interacting with his fans.

Speaking of Shivin, he became a household name after his show Ek Veer Ki Ardaas- Veera that aired on Star Plus. The actor made a massive fan following as Jai Mittal in Internet Wala Love and is now seen in Beyhadh 2 as Rudra. Shivin is also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, wherein he is tackling all his fears. While his journey on the Rohit Shetty show has been fruitful, he has seen his ups and downs in proving his mettle.

What are your thoughts on Shivin's unique idea of creating mental health awareness? Also, are you missing #MayRa onscreen, as new episodes of Beyhadh 2 are not aired due to the shutdown? Let us know in the comment section below.

