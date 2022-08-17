Shivin Narang expresses his wish to collaborate with THIS actress for a music video

Shivin Narang is amongst the most popular and loved actors in the entertainment industry. The actor rose to stardom after his exceptional performance in the popular show 'Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera'. His cute looks and charming personality have gained him a lot of fan following especially amongst which most are female followers. Shivin has proved his acting mettle in many shows but apart from this, he has been a part of several hit music videos. Recently, he collaborated with actress Ridhi Dogra for a song titled ‘Barsaat Ho Jaaye’.

Shivin has collaborated with top actresses for many music videos. Now, according to Latestly, when Shivin was asked if there is any actress with whom he wishes to collaborate for a music video. The actor expressed his wish to join hands with his former co-star Jennifer Winget. Jennifer and Shivin were a part of the popular daily soap Beyhadh 2. Shivin said that if he and Jennifer do a song together, it will be a great treat for the Beyhadh 2 fans.

Apart from music videos, Shivin also has some big projects lined up. Earlier, in a chat with ETimes, the actor said that he has a lot of projects which will release one by one at a time. He also specified that these big projects are very special to him. Shivin further added, "When we talk about films, they are made with a lot of love and they take their own sweet time to get released".

Shivin Narang's successful career:

Shivin Narang has showcased his acting prowess in numerous shows like Beyhadh 2, Internet Wala Love, Suvreen Guggal, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera, and others. Shivin was also a part of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Shivin was apart of some popular music videos like Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, Sunn Zara, Dooriyan, Chadeya Fitoor, Toota Taara, Main Tera ho Gaya, Mainu Lagda, Chale Aatein Hai, Fakira and more.

