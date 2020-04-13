Shivin Narang gives a glimpse of his sword fight with Beyhadh 2 co star Jennifer Winget; Take a look

Beyhadh 2 co-stars Shivin Narang Jennifer Winget's amazing sword fight will make you root for MayRa. Check it out.

Shivin Narang and have made many heads turn as Rudra and Maya in Sony TV's Beyhadh 2. The duo's fiery chemistry is something that viewers are enjoying on the high-on-emotions show. Called lovingly as 'MayRa', fans love their on-screen bond and cannot get enough of them. The showed kick-started as a revenge drama, wherein the vengeful Maya was all out to hurt MJ by killing Rudra. However, gradually the plot twisted and love started blossoming between the two. And since then, fans are going berserk rooting for #MayRa.

While the two are admired for their mesmerizing aura on-screen, Shivin and Jenny share a great bond off-screen also. The two are often seen having a gala time in each others' company. Pictures and videos of their BTS fun banter are circulated like wildfire on social media. Recently, on public demand, Shivin took to his Instagram handle to given in another unseen and fun BTS moment from their shoots. He dropped a throwback picture of his sword fight with co-star and good friend Jennifer on the sets of Beyhadh 2.

In the picture, the duo is seen posing for an enchanting click with swords in their hands, and their smile will leave you awe-struck. While Jenny looks beautiful as ever in a black outfit, Shivin looks dapper in white. He captioned the same as, 'On special request.' Well, it looks like Shivin is just acknowledging his fans' efforts, who are constantly shipping for #MayRa as new episodes of the show cannot be aired owing the Coronavirus lockdown. Using hashtags, he also mentioned that we all will fight COVID-19 together and jump back in action soon. He urged people to stay home and be safe amidst these distressful times. Well, we must say this sassy yet classy pair is to die for.

Take a look at MayRa's throwback picture here:

For the unversed, Shivin has also learnt fencing for play the role of Rudra Roy and was really excited to show his ferocious side. He had to get trained for the art for many fighting scenes on the show. While he was a little nervous to try his hands on fencing, he was also very enthusiastic about the same. Yesterday (April 12, 2020) on the eve of Easter, Jennifer shared some old photos of her Easter celebrations. The actress was missing her friends and family on an auspicious day as she had to celebrate it indoors, owing to the lockdown. On the other hand, Shivin's building has been sealed by the BMC officials after a fellow resident was found positive with the virus.

The two actors have been spreading awareness about Coronavirus among the masses through their respective social media handles. They are urging everyone to follow all safety guidelines and help to curb the spread of the deadly virus, so that life jumps back to normalcy again soon. Shivin also focused on mental health and well-being during these difficult times with a quirky post. He asked people to stay in touch with their friends over calls, as anxiety and depression may seep in in such tough times.

What are your thoughts on the same? How do you like MayRa? Be sure to let us know in the comments below! Apart from Beyhadh 2, Shivin Narang is also a part of Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and has been taking on some daredevil stunts.

