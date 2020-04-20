Shivin Narang grooves with Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's Tejasswi Prakash and Adaa Khan in THIS video; Watch

Shivin Narang dancing with Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 co-contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Adaa Khan in a throwback video is something you cannot miss. Check it out.

Shivin Narang has become the new heartthrob of the Telly world. Fans are swooned by his amazing acting chops and handsome looks. The actor's chemistry with in Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 has won many hearts. Their jodi as Maya and Rudra has become one of the most-loved on-screen pairs of TV, and people affectionately call them 'MayRa.' Well, apart from Beyhadh 2, Shivin is grabbing eyeballs for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Yes, the handsome hunk is also a part of the Rohit Shetty hosted show.

Since new episodes of both KKK 10 and Beyhadh 2 are not being aired owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, fans are missing Shivin on-screen. More so, they are missing his chemistry with Tejasswi Prakash and Jennifer Winget respectively. If you're missing that too, we have something special for you. Well, we've got our hands on a video from KKK 10 that has been creating a stir on social media. In the video, Shivin is seen shaking a leg with two beauties from the Telly Town, who are his co-contestants also.

Yes, we're talking about Tejasswi Prakash and Adaa Khan. A video of Shivin grooving to a peppy track with Teju and Adaa is being shared by Shivin's fandom. Well, the video happens to be from the fear factor show's promo shoot. The trio is seen dressed in school uniforms as they gear up to become a part of Rohit's 'Darr Ki University.'

The clip starts with the two actresses coming in the frame and they start flaunting their awe-inspiring dance moves. Within moments, our handsome hunk Shivin makes a grand entry, and tries to match steps with them. All three boast their 'Swag' as they dance to a lively and high-spirited Bollywood number. Their chemistry and energy are on point. Their moves will certainly drive away your boredom and make you want to put on your dancing shoes and hit the dance floor. This 'blast from the past' is surely a treat for all KKK 10 fans and TeVin fans.

For those who don't know, Shivin and Teju's bond on KKK 10 has made many heads turn. Fans love them together, and some have even started linking them romantically. However, the Swaragini actress has squashed all the relationship rumours with Shivin. She has claimed that they are 'just good friends, ' and there's nothing more between them, as many people suspect.

It was only yesterday, that Shivin shared a throwback picture from Bulgaria as he was missing his KKK 10 days. He was seen flaunting his blonde hair as he compared himself to a lion. His journey on the show has been fruitful so far. Though he tried to face all his fears, there were times that he became weak and was even schooled by the host. However, he has proved his mettle and has only come out stronger.

Meanwhile, the actor is spending some quality with his family amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. He is gorging food, interacting with fans, sharing throwback pictures, making TitTok videos, video calling friends, doing household chores and whatnot. The Veera actor is also urging fans to adhere to the guidelines to prevent the virus from spreading further.

What are your thoughts on the same? Did you like their 'Swag wala dance?' Who looks better with Shivin, Teju or Adaa? Are you missing KKK 10 and Beyhadh 2? Let us know in the comment section below.

