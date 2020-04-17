Shivin Narang grooves to Neha Kakkar's Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi in a BTS video with Beyhadh 2's Kangan Nangia

Shivin Narang dances to Neha Kakkar's Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi with Beyhadh 2 co-star Kangan Nangia in this video will make you miss Jennifer Winget. Take a look.

Shivin Narang has a fun-loving and friendly personality. He is filled with warmth, and people love him for his happy-go-lucky nature. Whether it was Veera, Internet Wala Love or Beyhadh 2, the actor shares a good bond with all his co-stars. From Digangana Suryavanshi to Tunisha Sharma to , everyone is all hearts for Shivin. Known for his chirpy nature, the young actor is friends with everyone he has ever worked with. And during his current show Beyhadh 2, he is having a gala time.

The handsome hunk is seen sharing some amazing time with his co-stars even after the shoot. While his off-screen fun with Jenny is quite popular, we've got our hands on one more fun-filled BTS moment. Though it does not have Jennifer, Shivin's masti with another co-star will make you go 'awww'. Well, we're talking about Kangan Nangia, who plays the role of Ananya Dutt on the show. A few weeks ago, Shivin took to his Instagram handle to share a happy and naughty BTS video with Kangan on the sets of the revenge drama.

In the video, Shivin and Kangan are seen grooving to Neha Kakkar's peppy track Yaad Piya Ki Aane Laga, which starred Divya Khosla. The clip begins with Shivin winking at the camera, and Kangan trying to woo him. She is seen pulling off the best moves to impress Shivin, but the actor does not pay any heed. He is seen showing his tantrums and walks off leaving the actress alone. Well, don't worry! This is not Shivin's real side, but just a part of their act. Yes, it is Shivin's version of the groovy number.

Although the video was quite small, Shivin and Kangan's chemistry was to the point. While Shivin looked dapper in an off-white indo-western suit, Kangan looked beautiful in a shimmery blue lehenga. It looks like the two were shooting for a function sequence that day. Well, Jenny's absence in this video did affect us. Don't you think it would be much better if Jennifer was also a part of this fun-filled video? Moreover, we are now yearning to see Shivin shake a leg with these two beauties on the show.

Take a look at the BTS video here:

Talking about Beyhadh 2, the show was launched in December last year. It began as a revenge drama between Maya and MJ, but eventually also included Rudra and Maya's love story. Just before the Coronavirus lockdown, Byehadh 2 took another turn, as Ankit Siwach entered the show as Vikram. Though his character details haven't been revealed completely yet, he is related to Maya's past. The show has been receiving good TRP's and fans are loving #MayRa's on-screen chemistry.

Speaking of Shivin, the actor is currently in self-quarantine as one of the residents in his building complex tested COVID-19 positive. He is living with his parents and is interacting with fans on social media almost every day. Not only is he spreading awareness about safety, but he is also asking fans to focus on mental health during such tough times.

What are your thoughts on this video? Did you miss Jennifer too? Do you want to see the trio give a dance performance soon? Who are you shipping for, #Ruan or #MayRa? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

