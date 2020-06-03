Shivin Narang in Internet Wala Love or Beyhadh 2; Which character suits him better? COMMENT

Shivin Narang as Jai Purushottam Mittal in Internet Wala Love, or Rudra Mrityunjay Roy in Beyhadh 2; In which role do you think the actor fits better? Drop in your comments.

Shivin Narang is one of the heartthrobs of the Indian Television industry right now. The actor made his TV debut as Yuvraj Singh with Suvreen Guggal: Topper of The Year. And just like our Yuvi (cricketer) Shivin also scored sixes since its first show. With his cute looks and dashing personality, the actor won many hearts. Ever since his first step, there was no looking back for him, and he got offered some fantastic roles thereafter. With his acting prowess in 'Veera', Shivin became a household name, and even today, many recognize him for his character Ranvijay.

The actor recently completed 8 long years in the entertainment world. However, within this short period, Shivin has been blessed to play some eye-catching and versatile roles. From playing a mature brother in Veera to donning a cool look in Internet Wala Love to going all rugged in Beyhadh 2, Shivin has essayed different shades with finesse. While initially he was considered to be a chocolate boy, now people have understood and witnessed themselves that there's nothing Shivin cannot ace. He can get into the skin of the character like no one else, and make you believe that he's the role that he is playing!

ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2 star Shivin Narang gets candid about his hand injury recovery & how lockdown has impacted him

Though Shivin has played several characters onscreen, the two shows that gained him immense popularity is Internet Wala love and Beyhadh 2. In Internet Wala Love, Shivin was seen as Jai Purushottam Mittal. He played a cool, funky, and handsome RJ (Radio jockey). He was paired opposite Tunisha Sharma in this youth-centric love story. Jai resembled a guy of today's generation. He was naughty, chirpy, and very real. He believed in social media and liked the idea of online dating. With his style, looks, and extrovert personality, he charmed girls. Shivin had revealed that his character on IWL was something that every actor desires in his life. His chemistry with Tunisha also grabbed eyeballs. The show went off-air in March 2019.

Later, we saw Shivin in a never-seen-before avatar in Beyahadh 2 which started airing in December 2019. Paired opposite aka Maya, Shivin as Rudra Roy made many hearts beat. Rudra was a character that Shivin never played in his entire career. He was macho, bold, rugged, and totally fierce. He could be called an angry young man filled with love for his lady. While he knew the tricks of the world, he also knew how to handle and support the 'love of his life.' Rudra Roy was as hot as fire and as cool as ice, certainly the 'ideal man.' His chemistry with Jennifer has been the talk of the town ever since the first episode, and fans lovingly call them 'MayRa.' The show ended abruptly owing to the Coronavirus outbreak, leaving fans utterly disappointed.

ALSO READ: Did you know Shivin Narang REJECTED Bigg Boss 13 to be a part of Jennifer Winget starrer Beyhadh 2?

While there's no comparison between the two characters, but we all have our likes and dislikes. So, we want to ask you, which character do you think suits Shivin Narang better, the one in Internet Wala Love or Beyhadh 2? Shivin fits the bill best as Jai Purushottam Mittal in Internet Wala Love or as Rudra Mrityunjay Roy in Beyhadh 2? Which one is your choice? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below, also don't forget to mention why you chose the particular character.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×