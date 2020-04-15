Shivin Narang lauds Beyhadh 2 co star Jennifer Winget for playing Maya impeccably; WATCH

Shivin Narang is all hearts for his Beyahdh 2 co-star Jennifer Winget and this video is just a proof. Check it out.

Shivin Narang (Rudra) and 's (Maya) chemistry in Beyhadh 2 has been creating fire on Indian Television, and there's no doubt about the fact. The young duo has been paired opposite each other for the very first time, but their on-screen equation has swooned many. While Jenny was a part of the original Beyhadh, Shivin entered the second season with zeal and new hopes. Initially, people were a little skeptical about this new reel life pair, but within some episodes, all doubts washed off.

In fact, Telly Town got its fresh and amazing on-screen pair, with Shivin and Jenny. The show kick-started in December last year, and since then has been doing good on TRP charts. The duo has made a new place viewers' hearts and is affectionately called 'MayRa.' Though there were several reports of Beyhadh 2 going off-air, Jenny and the channel squashed all the speculations. With the Coronavirus lockdown, new episodes of the show are not being aired, just like all the other TV shows. And fans are missing 'MayRa' on-screen.

The cute jodi does not only have a great on-screen bond, but they are also very good friends off-screen. Yes, Jenny and Shivin share awesome chemistry and often seen having a gala time with each other. While we all are yearning to see them back on TV, we have got our hands on a BTS video of the duo that will make you go all 'awww.' In the video, Shivin is all praises for Jenny's acting chops and performance.

The clip was recently shared by one of the fan pages, wherein Jenny and Shivin are seen attending a function. Both are seated next to each other, as they attentively listen to the person on the stage. Much to our awe, the duo is color-coordinated in black. The person is heard saying, 'Jenny agar nahi hoti toh yeh sab hum nahi banate, banate par Beyhadh nahi banate.' (If Jennifer wouldn't have given a nod, then we would have not created the show. Though we would have made another show, but not Beyhadh without her.)

Upon hearing these words, Shivin and everyone else in the audience start clapping for the beautiful actress. The actor is also all smiles for Jenny and is seen lauding Jenny her for portraying the character of Maya impeccably. Jenny is filled with astonishment and happiness after the compliments. She catches a glimpse of Shivin, who woos for her and is subtly seen saying 'Thank you.' The smile on their faces is too cute to handle, and the amazing bond that they share is quite evident with this video. Also, Shivin has all our hearts for being such a supportive co-star.

Take a look at the video here:

Earlier, in an interview, Shivin was seen showering Jennifer with praises. He said that Jennifer is a person and she is extremely optimistic about everything. Despite being in the entertainment industry for over 15 years, Jenny is still very dedicated to her work. She gives her best in every scene and is always full of energy. What are your thoughts on this video? Isn't it cute? Let us know in the comment section below.

