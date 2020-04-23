Shivin Narang might participate in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 but on THIS condition

Shivin Narang, who was seen in Beyhadh 2, has opened up on his plans to participate in Bigg Boss 14.

Shivin Narang has been one of the most sought after actors in the television industry. The actor has won a million hearts with his acting prowess and dashing looks. Recently, Shivin made millions of girls go weak on their knees with his performance as Rudra Roy in Beyhadh 2. He bagged a lot of attention with his act. As of now, he is seen in Rohit Shetty’s stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and is seen performing breathtaking stunts.

And while we are in awe of his stint on the reality show, the actor might be seen in another reality show soon. We are talking about Bigg Boss 14 which will be hosted by once again. Yes! You read that right, the new season of the popular reality show will soon be hitting the television screens. So, when we quizzed Shivin about participating in Bigg Boss 14, the Beyhadh 2 star asserted that he might enter the show. However, he has a condition for the same. The actor asserted, "If it is a great offer, I might take it."

Meanwhile talking about Bigg Boss 14, the makers have, reportedly, decided to open the doors for commoners once again this time. The media reports also suggested that while the Bigg Boss house will have both celebrities and commoners coming together under one roof. In fact, the auditions for the commoners will begin next month. On the other hand, the speculations about the celebrity contestants have also begun and several names are being rumoured to be a part of the new season of the popular reality show.

