Shivin Narang REACTS on Veera's return on TV amid lockdown; Reveals he was not keen on doing it initially

Shivin Narang is winning hearts as Rudra in Beyhadh 2 opposite aka Maya. With the Coronavirus lockdown, fans are missing MayRa on-screen, but there's some good news for Shivin's fans. Well, the actor's old show Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera is back on TV. Yes, the show is being re-run to entertain the audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While there's no doubt about the fact that Shivin as Rudra is commendable, we cannot miss his fanatic performance in Veera that made him a household name.

In a recent conversation, Shivin shared his feelings on the return of Veera, his journey with the show and also spilled some secrets about it. Expressing his happiness about the show's comeback, Shivin said that it is a great feeling as the show revolved around the strong bond shared between a brother and sister. He revealed that the show is already airing in fifty 50 countries in different languages globally. And this call of airing it once again in India is extremely thrilling. People who could not watch the show back then will now get a chance to enjoy it.

ALSO READ: Shivin Narang lauds Beyhadh 2 co star Jennifer Winget for playing Maya impeccably; WATCH

The actor mentions that he feels lucky and proud to be a part of an amazing concept like Veera. When asked if he and his family is catching up with the re-run, the handsome hunk answered in affirmative. He said that since they all are in quarantine, they all are watching the show, and it is making them nostalgic.

Shivin went on to make a big revelation about taking up Ranvijay Sampooran Singh's role in the drama. He said that when the show was offered to him it had gone through a leap, so he was not keen and interested in doing it. But later, his parents who were huge fans of Veera convinced him to sign the dotted line. The actor said that his family had pushed hard for it. And now he is elated to have obeyed their requests as it turned out to be one of the most popular characters of his career.

ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang's adorable expressions in THIS video are too cute to handle; Watch

Talking about his role further, Shivin said that he was very young went he took up Veera. As an actor, he had not done much, and this show thought him the nuances of acting. He shared that people still recognize him as his character from the show. Shivin added that today many shows come and go, but when viewers relate to a show that is off the air and misses it, it just proves the success of the show.

Speaking of playing the grown-up version of Ranveer, he said he did not imitate the young actor, but he adapted everything from him. Right from the way young Ranveer walked to his talking style, he adapted all his mannerisms. He stated that the character was loved so much that he became Veer Ji for everyone and people looked at him as their brother.

Recalling one of his emotional fan moments, Shivin revealed that while he was at the airport once, a girl came up to him, hugged him and started crying. The girl had lost her brother, and she remembered him as she saw me. The show starred Digangana Suryavanshi as Veera. What are your thoughts on Veera's return? Are you exicted to watch the brother-sister bond again? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Shivin Narang gives a glimpse of his sword fight with Beyhadh 2 co star Jennifer Winget; Take a look

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Times of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×