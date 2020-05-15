Shivin Narang recalls fond memories with Jennifer Winget and team as he watches Beyhadh 2 amid lockdown

Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang reminisced fond memories with Jennifer Winget and the his team as he enjoyed watching the show amidst Coronavirus lockdown. Take a look at his Instagram story here.

Beyhadh 2 was touted to be one of the most-loved and entertaining shows on Indian Television. The show starring as Maya, Shivin Narang as Rudra, and Ashish Chowdhry as MJ began in December last year. Ever since the first episode was aired, Beyhadh 2 grabbed the audience's attention with its intriguing plotline. While fans were overwhelmed to see Jenny back as Maya, Shivin, and Ashish were also welcomed by viewers with open arms in their new avatars.

Within days of its release, the revenge thriller became a favorite prime time show. The viewers got hooked to the interesting twists and unexpected turns that the show brought forward. From Maya and MJ's revenge drama to Maya and Rudra's brewing closeness, every aspect was liked by the viewers. Jenny and Shivin's chemistry was loved by fans, and they affectionately named them 'MayRa.' Even the supporting cast played an important role, in bringing out the essence of the show.

Though the show was receiving a good response from all, in a shocking and unexpected move, Beyhadh 2 was pulled off recently. Yes, Sony TV decided to put an end to the show abruptly owing to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. The channel's sudden decision to stop the sent shock waves across, leaving fans mighty disappointed. Fans could not digest the fact that their favorite show, Beyhadh 2 would not return to their TV screens after the lockdown is uplifted. They expressed their disappointment, anger, and sadness over social media. Many even requested the makers to think about their decision and not take down Beyhadh 2.

While there's no doubt that fans are missing MayRa's chemistry onscreen, it looks like someone else is also missing it. And it is none other than Shivin. Yes, the handsome hunk recently recalled his fond memories with his co-star Jenny and the Beyhahd 2 team as she shared a video of him binge-watching the revenge thriller amid lockdown. Sharing a beautiful scene between Rudra and Maya, Shivin wrote, 'Memories' followed by some heart memories. He also tagged his co-stars on his Instagram post. As soon as Shivin revealed that he is watching Beyhadh 2 during this time and reminiscing good old memories, his fans went gaga and got all nostalgic.

Reacting to the news of Beyhadh 2's sudden closure, Shivin had previously said that he feels that the show was a finite series that was already reaching to its end. However, it would have been better if the end was shown as they would be able to do justice to the show and the viewers who have been watching the drama diligently. He did add, however, that it is not only them but the entire world and the retire industry that has been suffering, which is why they are all okay with whatever decision comes in from the channel.

On the other hand, Jennifer said that she is hopeful that something better would come out of all this in the upcoming days for everyone. She hopes that their fans will understand the circumstances and stay with them, whatever may be the outcome.

What are your thoughts on the same? Are you also missing Jenny and Shivin's chemistry onscreen? Let us know in the comment section below.

