Shivin Narang sends Ashtami wishes to fans as he gives glimpse of the festivities; Urges everyone to ‘be kind’

On the occasion of Ashtami, Shivin Narang has shared a sweet post to extend wishes to fans on the holy occasion.

The coronavirus pandemic has been taking a massive toll as the cases are on a significant surge these days. Not just the pandemic has affected the economy, it has also dampened the festive spirit. This was evident during the ongoing Navratri celebrations as everyone was seen taking special precautions to keep the COVID 19 at bay. Amid this, several celebrities were seen taking to social media to send best wishes to the fans. Joining them, Shivin Narang also shared a cute post on the occasion of Ashtami.

The handsome hunk took to social media and shared pics of himself giving a glimpse of his celebration for the holy day. In the pics, the Beyhadh 2 actor was seen dressed in a white t-shirt which he had paired with a sky blue coloured shirt. Shivin was seen posing in ‘namaste’ style and was all smiles for the camera. The actor was seen posing but the table side which had the idol of Goddess Durga placed with a prasaad and gifts for the kanjaks (the young girls who are worshipped as goddess). In the caption, Shivin urged everyone to be kind and sent Ashtami wishes to fans. He wrote, “Jai mata di. Happy Ashtami. #blessings #bekind”

Take a look at Shivin Narang's post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shivin will soon be making his big Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Goodbye. Needless to say, the handsome hunk is quite excited to be a part of this Vikas Bahl directorial and has begun shooting for the same.

