Shivin Narang sends birthday wishes to Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 co contestant Tejasswi Prakash with adorable pics

As Tejasswi Prakash turns a year older today, Shivin Narang pens a sweet wish for the actress.

Think about the television heartthrobs and Shivin Narang will surely top the list. The handsome actor won millions of hearts with his performance as Rudra Roy in starrer Beyhadh 2 and left the ladies gasping for breath with his charm. Although the show has been axed during the COVID 19 lockdown, Shivin continues to be the talk of town courtesy his social media posts which have managed to keep the fans intrigued. Recently, the television heartthrob once again grabbed the eyeballs as he sent birthday love his Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash.

Shivin shared some beautiful pictures with Tejasswi on Instagram on the latter’s special day. The first picture featured the duo twinning in blue as they posed for a selfie. While Shivin wore a white shirt with blue stripes, the birthday girl was seen wearing a magenta and blue outfit. The second picture also had Shivin and Tejasswi twinning but this time in black. While the Pehredaar Piya Ki actress was flaunting her no make up look in the pic, Shivin was seen holding a card with ‘Happy Birthday’ written on it. In the caption, Shivin wrote, “Happyyy bdayy Tejuuu @tejasswiprakash God bless #happybirthday #tejasswiprakash #khatronkekhiladi #kkk10 #shivinnarang.”

Take a look at Shivin Narang’s birthday wish for Tejasswi Prakash:

Interestingly, it hasn’t been long when there were reports that Shivin and Tejasswi have found love in each other and in a relationship. In fact, fans were seen trending the hashtag #TeVin made with the amalgamation of Tejasswi and Shivin’s name. However, Tejasswi had rubbished the reports of dating Shivin and asserted that they are just good friends and nothing more.

