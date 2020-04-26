Shivin Narang's take on life 'Before and After' Coronavirus with Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 team will crack you up

Beyhadh 2 star Shivin Narang recently shared a fun-loving BTS moment with his gang from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and it will leave you in splits. Take a look.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has been one of the most successful seasons of the fear factor show. It aired its first episode on 22 February 2020, days after the conclusion of Bigg Boss 13. Since the very first week, KKK 10 garnered a massive following and placed itself in the top 5 in the TRP charts. It continued its streak on the TRP list and became a new favorite of fans. If you ask the reason for its popularity, it is quite evident. The show is a perfect mix of entertainment.

With an amazing bunch of contestants, daredevil stunts, laughter, Rohit Shetty's swag, and much more, KKK 10 climbed new heights of success. While airing of new episodes of the show is halted due to the Coronavirus lockdown, fans are missing it badly. And if you're missing it too, contestant Shivin Narang just dropped in a surprise for you. Well, the handsome hunk recently took to his Instagram handle to share a hilarious and unseen BTS video with the KKK 10 team.

The video happens to be of KKK 10's promo shoot, wherein all the contestants are seen wearing school uniforms. Just like in every classroom, these students were having a gala time with each other. They're seen dancing, chatting and gossiping, while the camera is being set up. However, as soon as the camera starts rolling, everyone gets back to their normal and serious avatars.

As soon as the director reveals that the animals are approaching, all of them turn on their acting skills. They start panicking and running to save themselves from the upcoming risk. Boys start pushing the girls in front as they hide behind them, while the girls start screaming and yelling in fear. Well, it surely is a very funny video and shows how 'Darr Ki University' students behaved before facing the daring stunts.

However, what caught our attention was Shivin's caption. The actor twisted the essence of the clip, giving it a touch of the Coronavirus situation. Yes, he said that it is exactly how everyone behaved 'Before and After' COVID-19. While we were chilled before the virus hit us, now we all are in a state of panic and fear, wondering where to go. Well, we must say, Shivin's sense of humor and observation skills are just too good.

As soon as he shared this video, his fans went gaga and showered him with loads of love. His co-contestants, Adaa Khan, Balraj Syal, and Tejasswi Prakash also commented on Shivin's post. They couldn't control their laughter and replied with laughing emojis.

The actor is surely missing all the beautiful memories that he has made with the KKK 10 team, as he reminiscences the good old memories. In the funny caption, Shivin also urged people to stay home and stay safe. He asked citizens to be home and be responsible, and not let the deadly virus spread because of their utter negligence.

Take a look at Shivin's throwback video here:

Apart from these, the show also starred Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Dharmesh Yelande, , Karishma Tanna, RJ Malishka, and Rani Chatterjee. What are your thoughts on the Beyhadh 2 actor's funny take? Let us know in the comment section below.

