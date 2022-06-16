Shivin Narang talks about his new song 'Ijazzat Hai' with Jasmin Bhasin & opens up on his upcoming projects

Actor Shivin Narang is known as the heartthrob of the television industry, and also enjoys a massive fan following, amongst which most are female followers. Shivin often treats his fans with numerous posts on social media, thereby keeping them updated. The actor has been a part of numerous shows and starred in several music videos. Speaking of which, recently, Shivin collaborated with actress Jasmin Bhasin for a music video titled 'Ijazzat Hai'. The song was released on 9th July, and Jasmin and Shivin's chemistry in this music album received immense love from the audiences.

As mentioned in the ETimes TV report, Shivin talks about his song 'Ijazzat Hai' and also reveals his love for music videos. Talking about his new song, 'Ijazzat Hai', Shivin said that it is his and Jasmin's first collaboration, and this song is a romantic number based on the monsoon theme. The actor has been a part of numerous popular music videos till date and sharing his experiences on the same, Shivin said that he is lucky that the music videos he signed were for the biggest brands and became top songs. Some of his songs include 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi', 'Sunn Zara', 'Dooriyan', 'Chadeya Fitoor', 'Toota Taara' etc.

Sharing details about his song 'Akhiyaan Na Akhiyaan', the actor commented that the song was shot in Goa and the whole look and feel was international and was appreciated. He further adds, "It was a dance number, and it was the first time that I did a lot of romantic and heart-breaking stuff in a project. This was the first one in which I was dancing whereas in earlier ones I haven't danced much".

Revealing details on his upcoming project, Shivin added that he has a lot of projects which will release one by one at a time. The actor also specifies that he is working on big projects, and they are very special to him. He further added, "When we talk about films, they are made with a lot of love and they take their own sweet time to get released".

Shivin also spoke about his music video 'Musafir' which he shot in the south with Aishwarya Rajnikant. Sharing details about this song, he elaborated that the song was inspired by how humanity is, and his look in this song was very different. The actor says, "Generally, people look very glamorous in their music video but this was a de-glam look and was really appreciated". Shivin concluded by saying, "I am looking forward to doing a lot more of them. There are a few more songs that are coming up and I am looking forward to that".

Shivin Narang's successful career:

Shivin has showcased his acting prowess in numerous shows like Beyhadh 2, Internet Wala Love, Suvreen Guggal, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera, and others. Shivin was also a part of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Along with the above-mentioned music videos, Shivin was also seen in other songs such as Main Tera ho Gaya, Mainu Lagda, Chale Aatein Hai, Fakira, and more.

Also Read: Jasmin Bhasin and Shivin Narang’s romantic chemistry in ‘Ijazzat Hai’ is winning hearts; VIDEO