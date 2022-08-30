Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana starrer 'Ajooni' takes an interesting turn; Rajveer to expose Dolly

Ajooni starring Ayushi Khurana and Shoaib Ibrahim has been gracing with the highest viewership numbers lately. The show has succeeded in keeping viewers engrossed by introducing quite intriguing plots. Audiences are pulling for the budding on-screen chemistry between the leads Ayushi Khurana and Shoaib Ibrahim in the show.

In the upcoming track, we will be witnessing one of the highest turning points of the show, where Rajveer will expose Dolly, who tried innumerable attempts to hurt Ajooni. Ajooni is a girl with an astounding sense of self-respect, and now she is put in a position to lose her dignity so she can stay back. She is seen being humiliated by Dolly several times but she stood strong and always tried to spill the beans. One of the most interesting parts will arrive when Ajooni will be supported by Rajveer, who will take a stand and expose Dolly for hurting Ajooni.

It will be interesting to see whether Rajveer succeeds in exposing Dolly or whether Dolly is planning something big to outsmart him.

About Ajooni:

The story of Ajooni and Rajveer revolves around Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Ajooni is the story of a girl who is very simple and belongs to a middle-class family. Shoib Ibrahim plays the role of Rajveer, who is a smart Punjabi guy and a stubborn son. He enjoys the smallest of joys in his heart and does not listen to anyone in front of him. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see what will happen when the naive gullible Ajooni and the spoiled, stubborn Rajveer come face to face with each other. The daily soap 'Ajooni' started airing on 26th July on Star Bharat at 8:30 pm.

