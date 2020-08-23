Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are all heart as they thank fans for showering them with unconditional love

Shoaib Ibrahim took to his social media handle to share a heartwarming appreciation post for his and Dipika Kakar's fans for showering their love on them consistently. Take at Shoaika's adorable post here.

When viewers watch their favorite actors on Television shows go through ups and downs, their hearts yearn for them as if tragedies are happening in real-life. The emotions are because as time passes by actors and the characters they live, become a part of the audience's life. So, when happy things happen in the actor's real-life, more than them, their fans become euphoric! And this is exactly the case with everyone's beloved Sasural Simar Ka duo, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim.

Dipika and Shoaib became a household name with their show. Slowly, they turned from reel-life couple to a real-life couple. The duo tied the knot in February 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony, leaving everyone awestruck. Whether it is their social media PDA or goofy moments, Dipika and Shoaib always set the bar high, and maybe because of this, they are Telly Town's favorite couple. Fans love their love, compassion, and understanding for each other, and lovingly call them 'Shoaika.'

Be it their professional front or a personal one, fans support the couple consistently and pour their love on them. Many have taken inspiration for them, and tout Shoaika to be the epitome of love and togetherness. Recently, Shoaib Ibrahim took to his social media handle to share a heartwarming appreciation post for his and Dipika Kakar's fans for showering their love on them always with an awe-inspiring picture.

In the picture, Dipika and Shoaib are seen making a heart with their hands, and while their faces are blurred, they post speaks volumes of the affection they have for their extended family aka fans. In a heartening note for fans, Shoaib wrote, 'This is especially for all our fans and people who showed their unconditional love on us and our family.'

Take a look at Shoaika's adorable post here:

