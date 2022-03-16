Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar become owners of a new luxury car; PICS

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are beaming with joy as they brought home their new luxurious car. The couple is considered among the most popular names in the entertainment industry. Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika got married to Shoaib in 2018. The actor took to social media to share a glimpse of his new car, where he was snapped along with his family.

In the post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim, he is seen standing at the car showroom along with his wife and family. He sported a white t-shirt and blue denims, along with white sports shoes. Dipika Kakar looks beautiful in a yellow floral print suit.

Shoaib captioned the post, “Alhamdulillah Thank you Auto Hangar and Mercedes-Benz India for all the hospitality and delivering my New GLS on time. Congratulations to Auto Hangar for completion of 25 Years partnership with Mercedes-Benz India. @mercedesbenzind @autohangar”.

The actor shared in his video that he sold off his old car, which he bought during his first wedding anniversary in 2019. It was a red car and the couple had shared several pictures back then.

Talking about Shoaib and Dipika, the couple recently launched their own production house, named Qalb Entertainment. They also released the music single under the banner, named Rab Ne Milayi Dhadkan, in which the couple featured. It was highly appreciated by their fans. With the commencement of their business, Shoaib has stepped his foot into the field of directing.

The couple often shares glimpses from their personal life to keep fans entertained and updated.



