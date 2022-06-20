Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar introduce everyone to sister Saba's boyfriend; Marriage is on cards

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are known to keep surprising their fans with interesting tidbits from their personal lives. The duo has dedicated a YouTube channel to bridge the gap between them and their fans. The couple was one of the first to start their own channel, and to add to it, they've also started their own production house too and produced a few music videos as well. Interestingly, in one of the latest videos released by them, Shoaib and Dipika have introduced their sister Saba's boyfriend, Khalid Niyaz to everyone.

Shoaib announces sister Saba's wedding

Those who are ardent followers of Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's YouTube channel are aware of how much they adore their sister Saba. She is also a content creator and often features on the television couple's Instagram. Saba has been in a relationship with Khalid for the past six-and-a-half years, and finally, they will have a winter wedding. The family lovingly calls Khalid "Sunny" and both their families have agreed to this alliance. The Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress shared that it's going to be a winter wedding whereas Shoaib added that they will reveal other details as and when they approach the due time.

Hours later after this announcement was made, Shoaib's sister Saba, posted a photo of her holding hands with her fiancé and wrote that the wait was worth it. She even thanked Shoaib and Dipika for being her constant support.

For the unversed, it's a double bonanza for the Ibrahim family as they also celebrate Shoaib's 35th birthday along with Saba's marriage announcement.

On the professional front, Dipika Kakar was seen making a brief appearance in Sasural Simar Ka 2, whereas Shoaib has stayed absent from TV for the past many years. He is busy with his production house and doing music videos.

