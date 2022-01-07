Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar seek blessings at Ajmer Sharif; See PICS

Actors Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the most loved couples in the TV industry. They enjoy a massive fan following since their stint from Sasural Simar Ka. Every now and then, they keep treating their fans with their pictures. Recently, Shoaib took to his Instagram handle to share pictures with Dipika from Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan. They visited the holy place to seek blessings. However, the Sasural Simar Ka actor didn’t write any caption but used hashtags along with the post.

Shoaib and Dipika twinned in white attires and were seen wearing ethnic outfits as they were clicked outside the dargah. Their fans also poured in love in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Best Couple.” Another wrote, “Mashallah.” Deepika and Shoaib, fondly called Shoika by their fans, visited the holy place ahead of the release of their upcoming music video Jiye Toh Jiye Kaise 2.0.

See Shoaib’s post here:

Recently, Dipika has dropped the poster of their upcoming music video Jiye Toh Jiye Kaise 2.0, which received much love from their fans. The poster shows Shoaib kissing Dipika’s hand and she is smiling. The song is sung by Stebin Ben and the full song will be released on January 13, 2022.

The couple had also shared a lot of pictures from behind the scenes of their forthcoming song with their fans. Before this, they were seen together in the song ‘Yaar Dua’. The music and lyrics of the song are given by Badshah.

